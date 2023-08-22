Beef with Rhea Ripley prevents top WWE SmackDown star from joining The Judgment Day on RAW, says Dominik Mysterio

WWE North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently addressed the possibility of Solo Sikoa joining The Judgment Day.

Earlier this year, The Bloodline stood face-to-face with The Judgment Day on an episode of RAW. The segment saw Solo Sikoa and Rhea Ripley stare at each other and get in each other's faces after the former seemingly attempted to intimidate Dominik Mysterio.

During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, Mysterio was asked whether Sikoa could jump ship and join their stable on RAW. The North American Champion claimed The Enforcer's beef with Ripley would probably prevent that from happening.

"Solo is gonna join The Judgment Day? I don't know. Him and Rhea got some beef from last time because Solo got in my face and Mami did not like that," he said. [37:22 - 37:31]

Will Solo Sikoa betray the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Sikoa made his main roster debut in September 2022 to help Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He has since become The Bloodline's enforcer. While The Usos and Sami Zayn have turned on The Tribal Chief, Sikoa remains loyal to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo disclosed on Writing With Russo that he believes Reigns and Sikoa will eventually clash before The Bloodline storyline ends.

"One guy couldn't beat him alone, the second guy couldn't beat him alone. The third guy couldn't beat him alone. Oh, now all three of you can beat him? Of course, you can because now it's a 3-on-1 situation. They got to be really careful with that bro because if you got 3 guys on one side and Roman Reigns and a Walrus on the other, now you're bullies. Because if 3 of you guys can't beat him up...you know what I'm saying? That kind of changes the complexity of things and that's where it's going to get sticky. Right now the only last bullet in the gun is [Solo] Sikoa. That's the last bullet. When you got three guys standing in the ring on one side and one on the other, you got to be really careful with the story," he said.

