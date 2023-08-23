Strong possibility unexpected name to join The Judgment Day; Rhea Ripley has final say, claims WWE star Dominik Mysterio

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio claimed there's a strong possibility that his sister, Aalyah Mysterio, could join The Judgment Day.

Dominik turned heel and attacked his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle 2022 last September. The 26-year-old soon joined Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Despite having internal conflicts, the group is seemingly open to welcoming new members.

During an interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik Mysterio addressed the possibility of seeing his sister, Aalyah, become the latest addition to The Judgment Day. He claimed there is a strong possibility of that happening. However, Dominik pointed out that Ripley would have the final say.

"I don't know if I'd see Aalyah in The Judgment Day. I think first she would have to get Rhea's approval because 'Mami' Rhea is the only female currently in The Judgment Day. But I think that's a strong possibility. I actually like that, Derek." [53:22 - 53:45]

Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day after recently quitting The Bloodline and WWE SmackDown? Analyzing Dominik Mysterio's invitation here.

Will Adam Pearce offer Aalyah Mysterio a WWE contract?

Aalyah Mysterio has appeared several times on WWE TV over the past three years. She was even involved in a storyline with Rhea Ripley's current real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

While chatting with Bakers Bantering, Dominik Mysterio disclosed that he believes Adam Pearce could offer his sister a contract under a few conditions.

"I think if Adam Pearce is gonna give Aalyah a WWE contract, I think she has to prove herself. So, I think she's gonna have to have a match. And it's gonna have to be against someone of The Judgment Day's choosing. And it's gonna have to be like the match that I had when I debuted, a street fight," the NXT North American Champion said. [54:26 - 54:48]

Dominik Mysterio named the one superstar he is avoiding out of fear. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Bakers Bantering and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot