Dominik Mysterio names the one WWE Superstar he is avoiding out of fear

Dominik Mysterio recently addressed possibly going after Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Championship, revealing that he has been avoiding The Ring General.

Since his WWE main roster debut last year, Gunther has been a dominant force in the Stamford-based company. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022 after defeating Ricochet on SmackDown. He is on the path of becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history after surpassing 430 days with the title.

During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio disclosed his desire to become Intercontinental Champion. However, he revealed that one thing is stopping him from going after Gunther.

"You know, I also wanna be the Intercontinental Champion. But I don't wanna get chopped by Gunther yet. Or I don't know if I ever wanna get chopped by Gunther. I got chopped by him one time, actually two times, at the Royal Rumble and I said, 'No sir. No, thank you. I will not be coming back here again.' It was not fun. But, I'll tell you what, if for whatever strange reason, somehow some way I end up losing this bad boy [the North American Title], I might have to come after the IC Title," he said. [From 01:01:53 to 01:02:22]

Is Dominik Mysterio a fighting WWE NXT North American Champion?

Last month, Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee with the help of The Judgment Day to capture the NXT North American Title. The 26-year-old has since defended his championship on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown against several superstars, including Butch, Sami Zayn, Mustafa Ali, and the former champion Wes Lee.

Dominik's latest title defense came a couple of weeks ago. He defeated Dragon Lee on NXT. Last night, the North American Champion teamed up with his Mami, Rhea Ripley, in a mixed tag team match against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria at NXT Heatwave. However, they lost the bout.

