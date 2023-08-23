Top WWE Superstar going after Roman Reigns could be the solution to major problem on RAW, says current champion

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently suggested a solution to the tension between his Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Earlier this year, Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to earn himself a shot at a World Title whenever he wants. However, his relationship with his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor has become rocky since then. Priest, seemingly unintentionally, cost The Prince the opportunity to capture Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship multiple times. That led to constant disagreements and arguments between the two Judgment Day members.

During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik discussed why The Judgment Day would not crumble like The Bloodline. He also suggested that Priest could go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship instead of the World Heavyweight Title if Balor wins the latter, which would solve their problems.

"The Bloodline is a real family. Jey, Jimmy, and Solo, those are real brothers. And then Roman is their real cousin. That's a real family that has real family issues, right? And not to mention, Roman, The Head of the Table, wants to be the head of the table. He wants to be the leader. He wants to be the one calling the shots. So, now Jey challenged him to Tribal Combat, making him the one who wants to be The Tribal Chief and call the shots. So, they're fighting for a leader, right? But The Judgment Day, we don't really have a leader," he said.

The NXT North American Champion added:

"We heard Triple H, we can argue that it's Rhea, we could argue that it's Finn, or even Damian. He didn't say anything about me for some reason, whatever that reason was. But we don't have a particular leader. But what Finn and Damian are currently fighting for is the top prize, right? But if you think about it, let's say Finn gets the World Heavyweight Championship, right? Then Damian has the Money in the Bank, he can still go for that top prize, which is the belt that Roman has and we'd all be a big happy family. Because none of us are actually fighting to be who's on top." [From 49:32 to 50:51]

Check out the video below:

Dominik Mysterio believes both Damian Priest and Finn Balor deserve to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title

While chatting with Bakers Bantering, Dominik Mysterio addressed the friction in The Judgment Day. He claimed the relationship between the group members is at its best and that the faction is stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old pointed out that he believes Damian Priest and Finn Balor deserve to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Our relationship's great right now. Even though we're having a little, you know, family discussions on TV, we just have to realize that Finn and Damian are fighting for the biggest thing in the WWE, which is the World Heavyweight Championship. Both of them want it. Both of them deserve it. And I think it's gotten to the point where the prize is too big for both of them, and we can't let that tear our family apart. So, I think we're handling the situation internally. I know Rhea's getting the boys under control."

