WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently addressed the friction between his fellow Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The Judgment Day has been a powerful force on Monday Night RAW over the past year. However, the relationship between Finn Balor and Damian Priest has seemingly become troubled since the latter won his Money in the Bank briefcase on July 2, 2023, and allegedly distracted The Prince later that night, costing him his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

As the disagreements and arguments continue between Balor and Priest, many believe the group might implode soon. During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik Mysterio addressed the internal conflicts within The Judgment Day.

"Our relationship's great right now. Even though we're having a little, you know, family discussions on TV, we just have to realize that Finn and Damian are fighting for the biggest thing in the WWE, which is the World Heavyweight Championship. Both of them want it. Both of them deserve it. And I think it's gotten to the point where the prize is too big for both of them, and we can't let that tear our family apart."

The North American Champion added:

"So, I think we're handling the situation internally. I know Rhea's getting the boys under control. And I'm still taking care of things down in NXT, as you know. But Judgment Day, I think we're good, man. We're on the new cover of Payback that's coming in Pittsburgh [on] September 2nd. So, I think The Judgment Day is doing pretty good. We're stronger than ever, I think." [12:30 - 13:25]

Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day after recently quitting The Bloodline and WWE SmackDown? Analyzing Dominik Mysterio's invitation here.

Could Solo Sikoa join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

While Rhea Ripley has teased the possibility of adding new members to The Judgment Day in previous interviews, Dominik Mysterio was asked about The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa potentially joining the group on RAW during his conversation with Bakers Bantering.

The North American Champion disclosed that he does not think it would happen due to Sikoa having beef with The Eradicator since their last confrontation on the red brand a few months ago.

"Solo is gonna join The Judgment Day? I don't know. Him and Rhea got some beef from last time because Solo got in my face, and Mami [Ripley] did not like that." [37:22 - 37:31]

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio surprisingly turned down a suggestion to align with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after The Usos' betrayal. Check out the details here.

Please credit Bakers Bantering and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot