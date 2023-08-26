The Rock will return to WWE to do one thing before getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, Chris Van Vliet believes

TV host & podcaster Chris Van Vliet believes The Rock is not yet done with wrestling and will return to WWE for one more match.

The Brahma Bull joined the Stamford-based company in 1996. He spent about eight years as an active competitor, during which time he held several world titles. However, he left in 2004 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. He is now one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

The Rock last competed at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds. While a guest on The Mark Hoke Show, Chris Van Vliet stated that he believes The Rock will return to have one more match before getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, wondering how he could find his way into The Bloodline storyline.

"I wonder how The Rock finds his way into this [The Bloodline storyline]. Because I truly don't think The Rock is done with pro wrestling. I think one more match, then he's done, then he gets the induction of the WWE Hall of Fame," he said.

What did Roman Reigns say about possibly facing The Rock in WWE?

Over the past few years, rumors suggested The Rock could return to square off against his cousin, Roman Reigns. However, the speculated comeback has not yet happened.

During an interview with First Take, Reigns addressed the possibility of The Brahma Bull returning to dethrone him.

"[Is there anybody you think can take this from you? I mean, what if The Rock decides to return and goes up against you? That could be a possibility. Is there anybody that you can foresee taking all of this from you one day?] We don't see it, no. I mean, that's what this past year, [a] year and a half, has been, contenders from everywhere. Brock Lesnar, [and] John Cena, they come from Hollywood, they come from other sports, Logan Paul, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter anymore. Head and shoulders above everybody. It's not even funny anymore," the Tribal Chief said.

