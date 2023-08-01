Roman Reigns reacts to possible WWE return of The Rock; makes bold statement

Roman Reigns believes nobody can end his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign, including his cousin, The Rock.

The Tribal Chief has dominated the Stamford-based company as its top champion for nearly three years. Several top superstars have challenged him for his title over the past few years, including Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena. However, they all failed to capture the coveted gold.

The Rock was rumored to return to WWE to square off against Reigns at this year's WrestleMania. However, the dream match didn't materialize. Despite this, many still believe the Hollywood megastar would eventually return to confront The Tribal Chief.

During a recent interview with First Take, Reigns was asked about the possibility of The Rock returning to dethrone him. The Tribal Chief also addressed whether he believed someone had a chance to end his title reign.

"[Is there anybody you think can take this from you? I mean, what if The Rock decides to return and goes up against you? That could be a possibility. Is there anybody that you can foresee taking all of this from you one day?] We don't see it, no. I mean, that's what this past year, [a] year and a half, has been, contenders from everywhere. Brock Lesnar, [and] John Cena, they come from Hollywood, they come from other sports, Logan Paul, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter anymore. Head and shoulders above everybody. It's not even funny anymore," Reigns replied.

Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023

While Roman Reigns does not believe The Rock can dethrone him, The Tribal Chief would have to face another cousin at SummerSlam. He will square off against Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Head of the Table status under the Tribal Combat stipulation.

Speaking on a previous episode of Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan suggested that Jey should defeat Reigns at SummerSlam.

"Well, if you're gonna have to give the rub to somebody sooner or later, might as well give it to him [Jey Uso]. He's the most natural opponent you have. If you weren't gonna do it with [Sami] Zayn, you might as well do it with him. And somebody should get the rub, you know."

