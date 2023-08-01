8-time champion should be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign, says top WWE star

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins believes Jey Uso should dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

The Bloodline has crumbled over the past few months. After Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns at Night of Champions, his twin brother, Jey, also ditched The Tribal Chief. Jey later pinned Reigns to pick up a victory for The Usos over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. The former Right Hand Man will challenge Reigns for his title and Tribal Chief status in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was asked if Jey Uso should dethrone Reigns. The Visionary stated that if he would not do it himself, then Jey should be the one to end The Tribal Chief's historic reign.

"If it ain't me, it's Jey Uso," he said. [18:04 - 18:06]

Roman Reigns' babyface turn is guaranteed to happen, but one problem is delaying it, according to a WWE veteran. Check out the details here.

Seth Rollins wants revenge over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a long history since they were teammates in The Shield. The two squared off against each other several times. Their last bout came in January 2022 when The Visionary challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble. Although Rollins won the match via disqualification, he failed to capture the title.

In an interview with ComicBook, Rollins disclosed that he still wants revenge on Reigns, claiming they have unfinished business.

"Yeah, Roman Reigns. The last time Roman Reigns and I met was at the Royal Rumble. I won the match. I don't know if anybody remembers because he demolished me with a chair, wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to. There's a lot there. A lot of unfinished business there. And so, I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead center in our primes. A long way to go. I'm sure we'll get there. Who knows when?" The Visionary said.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are not on the same level as a current top WWE Superstar, according to a wrestling veteran. Check out his comments here.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.