Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are not on the same level as current top WWE Superstar, according to wrestling veteran

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently compared Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to three former world champions.

Roman Reigns has dominated the Stamford-based company for nearly three years, currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins recently captured the newly-introduced World Heavyweight Title. The two are now considered the top guys in the company, alongside a few other names.

During a recent Q&A session on Russo's YouTube channel, a fan asked the wrestling veteran if Reigns and Rollins were on the same level as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena. Russo claimed they were not despite their achievements over the past decade.

"I don't, bro, because Austin, Rock, and Cena, bro, they were mainstream. What I mean by mainstream, bro, is they were on talk shows, they were in commercials, they were on movies, they were on television shows. They were really mainstream. They were a part of pop culture. (...) But right now, bro, until they [Reigns and Rollins] make that crossover into pop culture, I don't think they're on the same level," he said. [1:01:48 - 1:02:32]

John Cena is now a part-time WWE Superstar

While The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are no longer active competitors, John Cena is still a part-time superstar. Although the Leader of the Cenation has moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career, he has made a few WWE appearances over the past few months.

The 16-time world champion squared off against Austin Theory last April at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship. However, he came up short. He also recently made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in London, England, to announce that he was trying to bring WrestleMania to the UK. He also had a physical altercation with SmackDown star Grayson Waller.

