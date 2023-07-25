Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam could result in a significant change in WWE, believes Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the upcoming main event of SummerSlam.

Nearly two months ago, Jimmy Uso turned on their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at Night of Champions. Jey later aligned with his brother against The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Solo Sikoa. While Sikoa and Reigns had taken Jimmy out a few weeks ago on SmackDown, Jey will now square off against Reigns for the title in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recently addressed Jey and Reigns' bout. He pointed out that it could be an opportunity for the former Right Hand Man to solidify himself as "the next guy" in WWE.

"[Do you like Jey Uso and Roman Reigns at the main event of SummerSlam?] Oh, it's a great story. It's a great story for Jey to try to take the, you know, Head of the Table. I mean it's a great time to do it, you know. So, yeah, I love it, man. Puts Jey in a great position to, you know, solidify himself as maybe the next guy. You never know," he said. [1:15:00 - 1:15:20]

Booker T recently urged WWE to sign another Bloodline member

While The Bloodline is currently at civil war, Booker T recently urged the Stamford-based company to sign another member of the Anoa'i family. The Hall of Famer believes Jacob Fatu should join his cousins, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, in WWE.

During a previous episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Jacob Fatu.

"I had a chance to work with him, you know, for a little bit [in Reality of Wrestling], and I'm like, 'Man, this guy's, he's next level.' He's next-level talent. He's WWE. He should be working with the best guys in the world because he is one of the best talents out there right now on the indie scene that hadn't been picked up," he said.

