Current star urges WWE to sign Roman Reigns' cousin ahead of SummerSlam clash with Jey Uso

Another Anoa'i family member should join the WWE roster, according to Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T. The name in question is Jacob Fatu.

The Bloodline is now in civil war after Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. At Money in the Bank, Jey Uso and his twin brother defeated The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. Reigns was pinned for the first time in over three years during the high-profile show.

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Sikoa injured Jimmy Uso later on SmackDown, Jey will now square off against Reigns for the title under the Tribal Combat stipulation at SummerSlam 2023.

Before the highly anticipated Tribal Combat showdown, Booker T praised another Anoa'i family member, Reigns' and The Usos' cousin Jacob Fatu. The 58-year-old pointed out on his Hall of Fame podcast that Fatu belongs in WWE alongside his family members.

"I had a chance to work with him, you know, for a little bit [in Reality of Wrestling], and I'm like, 'Man, this guy's, he's next level.' He's next-level talent. He's WWE. He should be working with the best guys in the world because he is one of the best talents out there right now on the indie scene that hadn't been picked up."

The NXT color commentator added:

"I wanna get in this young man's head and try to guide him to that place because I really feel like he would make such an impact on the biggest stage of the world. The fans would go, 'Good God! He's finally here!' So, let's see exactly what Jacob Fatu gonna do in the future." [1:14 - 1:52]

Another Anoa'i family member wants to join WWE

While Booker T wants to see Jacob Fatu join the Stamford-based company, another Reality of Wrestling star and member of the Anoa'i family expressed his desire to join his cousins in WWE.

In an interview with the المصارع YouTube channel, Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, revealed that he wants to be like Roman Reigns.

"Since my size, I would say Roman. Roman, he's very (...) He knows what he's doing. Every move that he does is a story. [The in-ring psychology?] Yeah, right, right. So, he's not just doing it just because, like he's doing it because he already has the next move made. And the reason why I can connect with his style of wrestling [is] because he controls everything within a match. And I wanna be able to do the same thing."

Fatu further detailed how he wanted to mold his in-ring style around that of Reigns:

"I wanna be able to control, you know, everything as far as, you know, the psychology part. [You want to be the ring general?] Yeah, I mean who doesn't, who doesn't wanna be? [You have to be at the top to do this] Yeah, obviously I will."

