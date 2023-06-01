Anoa'i family member vows to become the top guy; says he wants to be like Roman Reigns in WWE

Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, recently compared himself to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Fatu is the nephew of The Tribal Chief and the cousin of The Usos. He started training last December at Booker T's promotion Reality of Wrestling. He is now waiting for the Hall of Famer's permission to make his in-ring debut.

During a recent interview with the المصارع YouTube channel, Fatu stated that he is a fan of Reigns' wrestling style, disclosing that he wants to be like him.

"Since my size, I would say Roman. Roman, he's very... He's know what he's doing. Every move that he does is a story. [The in-ring psychology?] Yeah, right, right. So, he's not just doing it just because, like he's doing it because he already has the next move made. And the reason why I can connect with his style of wrestling because he controls everything within a match. And I wanna be able to do the same thing. I wanna be able to control, you know, everything as far as, you know, the psychology part. [You want to be the ring general?] Yeah, I mean who doesn't, who doesn't wanna be? [You have to be at the top to do this] Yeah, obviously I will," he said. [10:44 - 11:37]

Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions

Last Saturday, Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. During the match, The Usos interfered to attack Owens and Zayn. However, they mistakenly delivered a double superkick to Sikoa.

Reigns then confronted The Usos before Jimmy shockingly turned on The Tribal Chief and hit him with two superkicks. Fans are now waiting to see how things will unfold when Reigns celebrates being Universal Champion for over 1,000 days next Friday on SmackDown.

