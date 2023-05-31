Roman Reigns to go on a hiatus after The Bloodline's break up? Update for fans

Roman Reigns was betrayed by Jimmy Uso at WWE Night of Champions. The shocking turn of events cost The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa their match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Fans might be wondering if Roman is planning on taking a brief hiatus after the shocking implosion of The Bloodline.

The answer is a resounding no, as Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule is packed till August. The Tribal Chief will work on televised shows, as well as the upcoming Money in the Bank and SummerSlam Premium Live Events.

According to a report, the July 1st premium live event will pit The Bloodline against each other in a massive tag team match. This year’s Money in the Bank will be held at The O2 Arena in London.

Roman has already been advertised for SummerSlam 2023. Rumor has it that The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the August 5th premium live event.

The SmackDown star was supposed to feature in a world title program with former RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2022, but the Viper’s back injury forced WWE to shelve their plans.

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this week to celebrate 1,000 days as Universal Champion. He hit the incredible milestone at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. However, the career feat coincided with Jimmy Uso’s shocking betrayal of his cousin at the jam-packed Jeddah Superdome.

Fans react to Roman Reigns’ first tweet since The Bloodline’s break up

WWE’s Twitter account recently dropped Roman’s schedule for the upcoming live televised shows and premium live events. The 38-year-old will appear on almost all SmackDowns in the buildup to SummerSlam 2023.

Roman posted a reaction to his busy summer schedule with a six-worded message. The 38-year-old, however, didn’t address his shocking loss at Night of Champions. Fans took to Twitter to let Roman know what they thought of his tweet.

It remains to be seen as to how the storyline will move forward after Roman Reigns returns this Friday on SmackDown.

