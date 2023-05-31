"Let the Bloodline Civil War begin" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' first message after betrayal at Night of Champions

The WWE Universe has reacted to Roman Reigns' first tweet since the implosion of The Bloodline at Night of Champions.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event, The Tribal Chief teamed up with his stablemate and cousin Solo Sikoa to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The match's finish saw Reigns getting superkicked by Jimmy Uso, who finally snapped.

Taking to Twitter, The Head of the Table highlighted his busy summer schedule and refused to address what occurred in Saudi Arabia.

In reaction to Reigns' tweet, fans came up with different responses. One Twitter user suggested that The Tribal Chief will be alone as The Bloodline is finally starting to collapse.

Vince Russo wasn't happy with WWE failing to address Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline on RAW

Vince Russo wasn't happy with WWE after they failed to highlight The Bloodline storyline on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that The Bloodline's storyline was the biggest angle going on for WWE at the moment. However, the company failed to capitalize on the momentum and create more hype.

"So we have this big drama in The Bloodline in Saudi Arabia. This big story that's been brewing for years, and finally, Jimmy Uso Superkicked Roman Reigns. However, that's not important enough to open up RAW. Okay, so what is the argument gonna be? Is the argument gonna be, 'Well, Vince, The Bloodline is on SmackDown?' So is AJ Styles," Russo said.

Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown to celebrate 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. Expect The Bloodline also to address Jimmy Uso's actions from Night of Champions.

What will Reigns and The Bloodline have in store for Friday? Sound off in the comments section below.

