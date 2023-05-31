Roman Reigns finally sends a message after betrayal by Jimmy Uso at WWE Night of Champions

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to send a message for the first time since getting betrayed by Jimmy Uso at WWE Night of Champions. However, the Tribal Chief refused to mention the collapse of Bloodline in his latest tweet.

Night of Champions ended on a shocking note as Jimmy finally snapped at The Bloodline leader and laid him out with multiple Superkicks. Jey Uso, however, did not participate in the beatdown and tried to stop his brother from attacking Reigns. Jimmy's actions also cost Roman and Solo Sikoa their match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns is expected to address the incident on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, where he will also be celebrating reaching 1,000 days as Universal Champion.

Ahead of his appearance on the blue brand, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to send a message. However, his tweet had no mention of what went down at the recently concluded premium live event. The Samoan instead highlighted his upcoming schedule with the company, welcoming everyone to "The Summer of Greatness."

While Reigns has been working a limited schedule for over a year, he is set to make more frequent appearances in the upcoming months. He is even slated to be present at a couple of house shows.

Roman Reigns received huge praise from WWE Hall of Famer

Roman Reigns has hit his stride as The Tribal Chief and has been at the top of the WWE food chain ever since embracing his villainous side. The Head of the Table is undoubtedly the biggest star in all of professional wrestling and is slowly reaching the stardom of greats like The Rock, Stone Cold, and John Cena

Another wrestler who transcended the wrestling business in his time is Hulk Hogan. Being a generational star himself, the WWE Hall of Famer had special praise reserved for the Bloodline leader.

"He's kept the art form alive," Hogan said. "I mean, he has stepped up and got away from this kinda like choreographed-looking, jumping and two guys doing the same thing and diving through the ropes. Roman Reigns took it back to where it should be. Big man, big moves, main event moves. He really just kept the art form alive for all of us."

With Roman Reigns set to wrestle at Money in the Bank, it'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for him at the PLE in London. His two rumored matches at the historic event are a singles match against Jimmy Uso or a tag match against The Usos with Solo Sikoa by his side.

