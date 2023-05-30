WWE Hall of Famer praises Roman Reigns for keeping the art of wrestling alive and avoiding 'choreographed' dives

Hulk Hogan commended Roman Reigns for staying true to himself and carrying wrestling over the past several years. Hogan also acknowledged The Tribal Chief for bringing back the 'big man' moves and avoiding dives.

During his prime, Hogan became a global icon and took WWE to new heights. Reigns is doing the same thing for the current generation, and Hogan believes that they could have made a lot of money if they matched up during their primes.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, The Hulkster discussed Reigns' success and why it was vital during what he described as a tough time in the industry.

"He's kept the art form alive," Hogan said. "I mean, he has stepped up and got away from this kinda like choreographed-looking, jumping and two guys doing the same thing and diving through the ropes. Roman Reigns took it back to where it should be. Big man, big moves, main event moves. He really just kept the art form alive for all of us." (00:46 onward)

Roman Reigns recently passed the 1,000-day mark as WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has been carrying the company over the past several years and has hit his stride as The Tribal Chief. Being involved in one of the greatest storylines in wrestling history also helps him keep the hype alive.

What's next for Roman Reigns after betrayal at Night of Champions?

At Night of Champions, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were close to winning the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. However, The Usos interfered and accidentally hit Sikoa with a double superkick.

The Tribal Chief snapped at his cousins, but Jimmy Uso was not having any of it. He hit Reigns with two superkicks as Zayn and Owens capitalized to pin Sikoa and retain their titles.

With Reigns now exclusive on SmackDown and the tag champs exclusive on Raw, their story appears to ever. But what's next for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (h/t Cageside Seats), Reigns is set to defend his title at Money in the Bank next month and at SummerSlam in August.

With all the things that transpired at Night of Champions, Reigns will likely address it on this week's episode of SmackDown. With Money in the Bank a month away, WWE would have to start building up a credible challenger for The Tribal Chief.

Who would you like to see Roman Reigns face at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam? Give your answers below in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes