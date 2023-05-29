Roman Reigns and "I could draw some major money", claims multi-time WWE Champion

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star in WWE today, one former face of the company who wished he got to wrestle The Tribal Chief is Hulk Hogan.

Like Reigns, Hogan was positioned as the top guy in the industry during the prime days of his career, with him main-eventing multiple WrestleManias in the 80s and 90s.

During a recent interview on the MMA Hour, Hulk Hogan praised the creative skills of The Head of the Table, with Roman Reigns' current gimmick being the greatest of his WWE career.

"He’s got it figured out,” Hogan said of Reigns. “A lot of people wrestle [for] 20 or 30 years and they don’t ever figure it out. I mean, they’re smart to the business, but they really never figured it out. He’s figured out as far as placement and timing goes, and that slow, methodical cadence when you’re in the ring."

Hogan then went on to say that he and The Tribal Chief would have been a great financial paring for the company if the two met in their prime.

“End of the day, if I was in my prime and I walked in with him, I could draw some major money with him.” (H/T EWrestling News)

This past Saturday at Night of Champions, Roman joined an exclusive rank of stars, including names such as Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales, and Bob Backland, with him now being the latest performer to hold a title for more than 1000 days.

When will Roman Reigns appear in WWE next?

Despite having worked more of a part-time schedule in recent years, it seems as though fans can expect to see a lot more of Reigns in the coming weeks.

Over the past few days, WWE has officially advertised the dates on which Roman will be appearing over the summer, with him next set to make his presence known this Friday on Smackdown (June 2).

🌰 TheBastardNoah🌰 @TheBastardNoah WWE has now officially announced Roman Reigns for the following events in the coming months:

Smackdown June 2

Smackdown June 16

Smackdown June 30



Money in the Bank July 1



Smackdown July 7

Smackdown July 21

Smackdown July 28



Summerslam Aug 5 WWE has now officially announced Roman Reigns for the following events in the coming months:Smackdown June 2 Smackdown June 16 Smackdown June 30 Money in the Bank July 1 Smackdown July 7 Smackdown July 21Smackdown July 28Summerslam Aug 5 https://t.co/gQOv3KpZvL

Despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, all is not well in Roman Reigns' camp after his cousin Jimmy Uso finally broke and super-kicked him at Night of Champions, almost effectively ending The Bloodline faction as we know it.

