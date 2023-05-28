Roman Reigns' 1260-day streak comes to an end at WWE Night of Champions after a major betrayal from The Bloodline

WWE Night of Champions was one to forget for Roman Reigns as he not only failed to beat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens but also suffered a major betrayal from The Usos. This also resulted in The Tribal Chief's 1260-day streak coming to an end.

The dissension within The Bloodline has been growing over the last few months. While Reigns ordered The Usos to s at home during his match at Night of Champions, the duo went against their leader's order and interfered in the main event.

While The Usos came out to save their fellow Bloodline members, they accidentally Superkicked Solo Sikoa, which did not sit well with The Head of the Table. An enraged Reigns then shoved the twins, which resulted in Jimmy finally losing his patience and delivering a Superkick to him as well. The Samoan did not stop there as he attacked Roman again, taking him out of the match.

The group's internal issues benefitted Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who worked in unison to pin Solo Sikoa and retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

This was Roman Reigns' first clean loss at a premium live event in 1260 days. His last defeat came back in 2019 when he was on the losing end of his match against Baron Corbin at TLC. While Seth Rollins also secured a victory against The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble last year, it came via DQ.

Roman Reigns is set to celebrate his 1000-day title reign on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns reached 1000 days as the Universal Champion on May 27. The Tribal Chief is set to celebrate the historical landmark with a grand celebration on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

It'll be interesting to see what will happen on the blue brand now that The Bloodline has finally imploded. Reigns will reportedly be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against one of The Usos at Money in the Bank, and the seeds for the same were planted at tonight's show.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes