Roman Reigns to defend the Universal Championship against current Bloodline member at MITB following betrayal - Reports

Roman Reigns is set to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the tag team championships along with his loyal enforcer Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. However, The Tribal Chief could end up losing the match because of The Usos, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, which could lead to a match between him and either Jimmy or Jey Uso at MITB.

It has been reported that Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Money in the Bank PLE, which will be held in London. Currently, Reigns has been embroiled in a program with his cousins, The Usos, who have repeatedly disappointed him since they lost the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Reigns will be defending his Championship at MITB as well as SummerSlam this year. With a lack of any credible opponents for The Tribal Chief, his main rivals will likely be The Usos in the coming time.

''Reigns is expected to defend the title on the 7/1 Money in the Bank show in London and again at SummerSlam. It feels way early for Sikoa, but the top candidates on the brand would be the Usos and Bobby Lashley, and thus far Lashley hasn’t been heated up to that level.''

Which Uso should Roman Reigns face at MITB?

Jimmy and Jey Uso were crucial in the rise of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief. Jey Uso had opposed Reigns initially but later joined him and became his 'right-hand man.' The two engaged in a highly personal feud, culminating in a dramatic and emotional clash at Hell in a Cell.

Fueled by his desire to prove his worth and stand up to his cousin's oppressive reign, Jey put on a stunning performance, only to be defeated by Reigns. Despite the loss, Jey's resilience and tenacity won over the hearts of fans worldwide. With his storied history with Roman Reigns, Jey makes the best option for Reigns' defense at MITB.

