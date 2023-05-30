Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message ahead of Roman Reigns' 1000-day title celebration on WWE SmackDown

WWE Night of Champions ended on a shocking note as Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns, which led to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens picking up a win against Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief. While no one from The Bloodline has addressed the incident yet, The Enforcer posted a cryptic message ahead of their leader's 1000-day title celebration.

Roman Reigns reached the historic landmark of 1000 days as The Universal Champion on May 27. It was announced earlier that The Head of the Table would be celebrating the feat on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. However, with Jimmy Uso laying out Reigns at the recently concluded premium live event, it is more likely that the latter will be looking for retribution rather than celebration.

Solo Sikoa has held his cards close in the weeks leading up to the implosion of Bloodline, and no one knows where The Enforcer's loyalty lies. He further stirred the pot with a cryptic post where he is seen looking at his right thumb, which he uses to deliver the brutal Samoan Spike.

Reigns's 1260-day streak came to an end at Night of Champions. Click here to read more about it.

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns could reportedly face The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank

While Jimmy Uso outright revolted against Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, Jey's stance is unclear as he was just watching from the sidelines and tried to stop his brother from attacking The Tribal Chief.

However, according to a recent report, the creative team is planning a tag team match between The Bloodline's members at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

If the report is to be believed, Jey will most likely side with his brother, while Solo could take the side of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Many fans have also advocated for Solo Sikoa to be the one to take the titles away from the Tribal Chief. While The Enforcer has been booked really strong since making his main roster debut, there is still plenty of time before he can gain the credibility to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

What do you think will go down at Roman Reigns' 1000-day title celebration on SmackDown? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

