The Bloodline is reportedly set for a massive match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The Bloodline is currently the talk of the town after Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa will be going after the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. According to a new report, Reigns & Sikoa could potentially end up facing The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

Last week, Roman Reigns returned to Friday Night SmackDown and immediately questioned The Usos and revealed that the stable is still going after the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. However, he & Sikoa would be facing the champions instead of Jimmy & Jey.

The two stars will face long-time rivals Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, the company is planning for a massive match between The Usos and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa for Money in the Bank 2023. Check it out:

"While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam."

The report also states that this move will possibly allow Roman Reigns to work at SummerSlam. It is unclear if Reigns & Sikoa are winning the titles and putting their newly won championships on the line against The Usos or if Jimmy & Jey Uso have decided to go up against The Tribal Chief & The Enforcer.

The Bloodline once had the North American Championship on WWE SmackDown

The developmental brand has been an integral part of the company as it helped to produce several notable names in the industry since its inception. The champions of the brand often relinquish their titles before their main roster debut.

However, there are stars who have come to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown with their respective titles. Last year, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at The Castle after assisting The Tribal Chief.

After he joined The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa returned to the developmental brand and beat Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship. The Enforcer went on to defend the title on WWE SmackDown against Madcap Moss.

Unfortunately, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa relinquished the title as he broke several rules in the process. It will be interesting to see if Sikoa can capture his first title on the main roster at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

