Anoa'i family member teases WWE SmackDown appearance to align with Roman Reigns against The Usos

Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, recently teased making his WWE debut to align with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

Reigns is scheduled to celebrate being Universal Champion for over 1000 days this Friday on SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Bloodline is apparently falling apart after Jimmy Uso turned on The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions and superkicked him during the Undisputed Tag Team Title match.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how things will unfold between the leader of The Bloodline and The Usos on the Blue Brand.

In a recent interview with المصارع YouTube channel, The Usos' cousin Zilla Fatu was asked whether he could appear on SmackDown to join forces with Reigns.

"[If you come with Solo, you will smash your cousins] I might. You never know. I might. I don't mind. You know, I wouldn't mind. You know, Allah knows my intentions. It doesn't matter if I'm in the storyline or I'm not as long as I make it," he said. [From 16:38 to 17:04]

Zilla Fatu is currently training with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

Zilla Fatu started training last December at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling. In his interview with المصارع, he explained that he has since been improving in the ring. Fatu stated that he has been learning fast because he grew up in a household full of wrestlers.

Roman Reigns' nephew disclosed that he is now waiting for Booker T to give him the green light to make his debut.

"Right now, I'm just waiting on Booke [T] , just waiting for him to let me know the green light. Just give me the green light to debut. But, I can tell you all this. I would tell you all this, ok? I debut very very very very very soon inshallah," he said. [From 18:20 - 18:38]

