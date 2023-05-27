"It's my time" - 32-year-old WWE star believes he can dethrone Roman Reigns

Montez Ford of The Street Profits recently expressed his desire to square off against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The former United States Marine has been an active competitor on the main roster since 2019. He has since held the RAW Tag Team Championships and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles alongside his Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins. However, the 32-year-old seemingly believes it is time for him to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In a recent interview with Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, Ford revealed that he wants to face Roman Reigns. The multi-time Tag Team Champion disclosed that he believes he could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"I feel like at this point it would be Roman Reigns. It would be Roman Reigns because at this point he's had such a historic title reign and no one has like typically found the answer for him yet. And I've been watching every single person he's went through, every 27, it's crazy I know that, every 27 of his title defenses and at this point it's just like it... Something has to happen," he said.

Ford added:

"And I feel like I'm one of the guys, along with a lot of other people, I feel like I'm one of the guys that could definitely step up to the plate and like turn this business to another shift that has never been before. He's done some fantastic things, some fantastic feats. He's made so much history in this title reign. But, at this point, it should be my time. It's my time." [From 3:43 to 4:31]

Montez Ford previously lost to Roman Reigns in WWE

Over the past two years, Montez Ford shared the ring with Roman Reigns a few times in tag team matches at live events. They also faced each other in a six-man tag team bout on Monday Night RAW in July 2022.

Meanwhile, the two superstars squared off in only one singles match in September 2021 on SmackDown. The bout ended in The Tribal Chief's victory via submission.

