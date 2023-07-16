Roman Reigns should lose his championship to 37-year-old WWE Superstar (not Cody Rhodes), according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Roman Reigns should lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Title to his cousin, Jey Uso.

The Bloodline has recently crumbled after Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. Jey Uso later sided with his twin brother as they attacked The Tribal Chief and their younger sibling Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. However, when Reigns and Sikoa took out Jimmy on the July 7 episode of the blue brand, Jey challenged his cousin to a one-on-one match. Nevertheless, he is yet to receive an answer.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the possibility of seeing Jey Uso end Reigns' historic title run.

"Well, if you're gonna have to give the rub to somebody sooner or later, might as well give it to him [Jey Uso]. He's the most natural opponent you have. If you weren't gonna do it with Zayn, you might as well do it with him. And somebody should get the rub, you know," he said. [From 21:11 to 21:23]

Former WWE manager enjoyed watching Jey Uso beat down Solo Sikoa

On the July 7 episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso took his revenge on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa after they destroyed his twin brother earlier that night. The former Right Hand Man attacked The Tribal Chief and Sikoa with a chair, with the latter taking several hits to his back.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell commented on the segment.

"He [Jey Uso] whipped that a**. I'm watching it, and I'm like, 'Damn.' It looked good, and you could hear it. He beat him up pretty good, I enjoyed that," he said.

