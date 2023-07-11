Former WWE writer believes Jey Uso has surpassed major AEW star's storyline

WWE's ongoing storyline with The Bloodline has been running for years. Nonetheless, it continues to deliver enticing moments that keep fans engaged. For this reason, a former backstage producer and writer believes Jey Uso has surpassed a top AEW star in terms of momentum and appeal.

Roman Reigns' mantle over The Bloodline came crumbling down when brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso defected from the group and stood up against The Tribal Chief. This was a well-executed, poetic piece of storytelling considering that Jey was one of Reigns' initial adversaries when this entire storyline began.

Meanwhile, MJF, who is constantly on the radar of wrestling fans around the world, has been embroiled in a storyline opposite Adam Cole. While this program is by all means entertaining in its own right, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes it does not weigh up to the story Jey Uso is telling across the promotional divide.

When asked on Busted Open Radio what he believes is the "hottest thing" in wrestling right now, Prinze said the following:

“When Max is in the right story, it’s MJF. When Sami was in the right story, it was Sami Zayn. But right now, I would say it’s Jey Uso. That’s what I would say."

Prinze went on to note that Jey Uso's "frenetic" and "unpredictable" energy is what separates him from his colleagues, and that his ability to seamlessly connect with the audience is unmatched right now.

Jey Uso set to dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam?

At this point, it seems inevitable that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will rerun their epic encounter from years past at this year's SummerSlam premium live event. However, what is less certain is whether the multiple-time Tag Team Champion will be able to claim his first singles world title at the show.

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Jey Uso is not the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, if someone from The Bloodline going to do it.



SOLO SIKOA is the name.

Nobody else! Sorry... It's NOT Jey Uso.Jey Uso is not the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, if someone from The Bloodline going to do it.SOLO SIKOA is the name.Nobody else! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sorry... It's NOT Jey Uso.Jey Uso is not the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, if someone from The Bloodline going to do it.SOLO SIKOA is the name.Nobody else! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jpbXpi5z5d

Many feel that now is the right time to pull the trigger and elevate Jey to the top of the card, while others are still waiting out for Cody Rhodes to make his way back into Reigns' eyesight and claim the gold for himself.

Both options, along with countless others, are very intriguing. Nonetheless, WWE has done a brilliant job of getting fans invested in this story and eager for the downfall of The Head of the Table.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes