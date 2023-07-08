Will WWE sacrifice Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for a 40-year-old Superstar at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring a potential bold swerve

The WWE Universe is desperately waiting to see Jey Uso challenge Roman Reigns in a title match, potentially at SummerSlam. But could their storyline see a detour because of Mr. MITB, Damian Priest?

Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023 to win the Bloodline Civil War for The Usos, also becoming the first superstar to pin Reigns in over three years. The pinfall earned him a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The same night, Damian Priest won a grueling MITB Ladder Match. The newly crowned Señor Money in the Bank has his sights set on the world championships, putting a target on Roman Reigns and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Priest's MITB win and subsequent appearance during the Seth Rollins and Finn Balor championship match has added fuel to the budding conflict between the two Judgment Day members.

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode Can we take a minute to talk about how good Jey Uso looks with the Undisputed Championship? #Smackdown Can we take a minute to talk about how good Jey Uso looks with the Undisputed Championship? #Smackdown https://t.co/ZMqiyQRVoU

While Priest is expected to get into a full-blown feud with Finn Balor eventually, WWE could still use the Money in the Bank winner to pull off another potential swerve.

It will account for an unexpected twist if Priest decides to cash in on a potential title match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam. Fans might be disappointed to see an unlikely interference in The Bloodline story, but the decision would allow WWE to delay Judgment Day's implosion.

While Rollins is not involved in a feud as intense as the former Bloodline members on SmackDown, Balor and Priest's conflict has made the World Heavyweight Championship interesting. The Puerto Rican star's involvement in the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso could also keep the line clear to extend the intense title feud between Rollins and The Prince.

Of course, in an ideal scenario, we will see both feuds transpire on RAW and SmackDown, respectively, without tangling with each other via Priest. However, based on Triple H's reasons for having Damian Priest win the MITB Ladder Match over LA Knight, we wouldn't put it past Hunter to pull off a crazy twist.

Why was Jimmy Uso taken to the hospital on WWE SmackDown this week?

An exciting turn of events saw The Usos put Roman Reigns on trial in the Tribal Court following the latter's defeat at WWE MITB 2023. The legendary tag team reminded Reigns of all the times he disrespected them despite being family.

The Tribal Chief argued that he wanted nothing anymore, including his championship and the Head of the Table seat.

He threw his gold, bent his knee, and shed a tear only to hit Jey Uso with a low blow. Roman and Solo Sikoa then brutally attacked The Usos, with Jimmy most punished. To make things worse, Reigns momentarily made Jey watch while he brutalized his brother at ringside on WWE SmackDown.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns making Jey Uso watch whilst Roman destroys Jimmy Uso.



Crazy stuff. Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns making Jey Uso watch whilst Roman destroys Jimmy Uso.Crazy stuff. https://t.co/hdopL76xFQ

Jimmy Uso was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, with Jey accompanying him. Fans are excited to see the former Right Hand Man make Roman Reigns pay for his actions, setting up a massive feud on the road to SummerSlam.

The subtle nuances of this long-term storyline have fans invested heavily in every character. Thus, it would be unfair to expect any new interference, especially in the music-awaited match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, will meet a unanimously positive reaction from fans.

But that gives WWE all the more reason to pull off a bold swerve at SummerSlam 2023.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes