4 things that could happen after Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for WWE SummerSlam - Brothers to fight live on television?

WWE SmackDown was another explosive show. Grayson Waller made his in-ring debut and fought Edge in a match that many believe featured a star-making performance from the Australian. Additionally, Austin Theory retained his coveted United States Champion.

Naturally, the biggest highlight of the night and the focus of the program was The Bloodline saga. The ongoing storyline has been taking place for years now, and yet fans are arguably more hooked than ever.

Roman Reigns teased giving The Bloodline over to Jey and crowning him The Tribal Chief, but instead low-blowed his cousin. Solo and Roman then brutally assaulted Jimmy, sending him to the hospital. Jey returned after leaving with his twin, viciously attacking them with a chair, and then made a massive challenge. Jey Uso wants to win Roman's title.

Now that Jey Uso has challenged Roman Reigns to a match, which would seemingly happen at SummerSlam, what could happen next? Will the bout take place? Could a major obstacle be put in Jey's way?

Below are four things that could happen after Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for WWE SummerSlam.

#4. Roman Reigns could decline the challenge for WWE SummerSlam

Typically, when a WWE Superstar challenges another to a match, that indicates the bout will happen. Usually, the wrestler will accept the challenge. Sometimes they will decline the match, but it still ultimately takes place.

Roman Reigns may end up declining Jey Uso's offer to clash. In fact, there's a chance that The Tribal Chief won't even end up defending his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey at all.

There are many other superstars who would love a title opportunity. Reigns could decline fighting Uso and instead wrestle AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, or even LA Knight at the big SummerSlam Premium Live Event. If that were to happen, would Jey just accept it or continue to pursue a title opportunity?

#3. The Tribal Chief could accept the challenge and the match will become official

The most obvious route WWE could take with this ongoing storyline is for Roman Reigns to simply accept Jey Uso's challenge for a big-time title match. The Tribal Chief has defeated Jey in the past and may want to replicate that past success to shut the twin up once and for all.

Technically, their impending bout wouldn't even have to take place at SummerSlam. Roman could have a rare match on weekly television and fight Jey Uso during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown instead.

That option feels unlikely, however. Reigns will be very angry at Jey's disobedience and opt to accept his challenge to teach him a lesson. Where better to assault one's cousin than at SummerSlam in Detroit?

#2. Jey Uso may have to earn the title match by fighting Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso

Title opportunities aren't extremely common in WWE, at least with certain belts. Seth Rollins, for example, is a fighting champion and regularly holds open challenges, thus meaning it becomes much easier to earn a title opportunity.

With Roman Reigns, fighting for his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is a more difficult task. He's a part-time superstar and almost never wrestles on television. He even skips out on some Premium Live Events. Plus, Roman has a lot of pull with Adam Pearce and other backstage officials.

Given that fighting Roman can be difficult even to set up, Jey's challenge may not come so easily. In fact, he could have a massive roadblock in his path. Reigns may force Jey to fight his younger brother Solo Sikoa one-on-one first. The promotion could even add a stipulation stating that Jey must defeat Sikoa to earn a title opportunity. Could Uso defeat Sikoa one-on-one? It would be interesting to watch.

#1. Damian Priest may cash in and turn it into a Triple Threat Match

Damian Priest

The interesting aspect of Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns is that even if the bout is made for WWE SummerSlam, there's no guarantee that the match will actually remain a one-on-one affair. This isn't solely because of the likes of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman potentially interfering, either.

There's a chance that Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and add himself to the bout if it is indeed made. The Punishment of The Judgment Day could change the contest from a one-on-one bout to a Triple Threat Match.

Damian won the briefcase at the Money in the Bank 2023 event. Holding it means he has a contract for a title opportunity that he can use any day at any time for up to a year. If Damian Priest wants to co-headline SummerSlam, he could add himself to the match and take advantage of the family drama. Can he defeat Uso and Reigns? Will he cash in? There's a lot of fun hypotheticals that WWE can answer in the coming weeks.

