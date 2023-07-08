MJF seems scared about his and Adam Cole's next AEW match; their opponents are legit monsters

The reaction of MJF after finding out his and Adam Cole's opponents for AEW Dynamite next week in the blind eliminator tag team tournament is priceless.

As the AEW blind eliminator tag team tournament continues, All Elite fans are already behind some of the unlikely alliances formed due to the tournament. One such duo entertaining fans every week is the team of MJF and Adam Cole. The tag team has won their first-round match to advance to the next.

On the AEW Rampage 100th episode, the devastating duo of Big Bill and Brian Cage have also made their way to the next round in brutal fashion on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The team of Bill and Cage is legit monsters and are indeed two scary individuals that every team might fear.

Well, that can be said considering the reaction of MJF on Twitter after discovering who his and Adam Cole's opponents are in the next round. In the picture tweeted by the AEW World Champion, he can be seen making a wacky face to describe his fear regarding his opponents on Wednesday.

Check his reaction here:

Will the team of MJF and Adam Cole win the blind eliminator tag tournament?

It is fair to say that AEW creatives struck gold by aligning the AEW World Champion, MJF with Adam Cole. Before joining forces, the two were feuding for the world title against each other.

Furthermore, fans saw a completely new funny side of Maxwell as he tries to become close friends with Cole.

On the other hand, Adam Cole is trying to maintain distance from The Devil. The interactions and backstage segments between the duo have been hella entertaining, and their chemistry in the ring is also gold.

Meanwhile, being so over as a team, they seem to have a high chance of winning the tournament. Nonetheless, only time will tell whether the unlikely duo manages to win the blind tournament.

