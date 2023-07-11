Possible ending of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's SummerSlam match reportedly disclosed

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are expected to headline SummerSlam 2023 in a world title match, and many are wondering how it will end. Dave Meltzer recently opened up about the highly anticipated clash and noted that Jey is most likely set to lose against The Tribal Chief.

The Usos defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2023 was a monumental moment in The Bloodline saga. Roman Reigns looks vulnerable for the first time in ages, and fans believe his record-breaking championship run could soon be coming to an end.

A title change, however, might not happen at SummerSlam as the imminent match could just serve as means to lead to other potential bouts.

During the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Jey Uso losing to Reigns was the "obvious" outcome as WWE could then branch out to a feud between Jey and Solo Sikoa.

"The obvious thing is, you know, that Jey's losing to Roman. And so Jey and Solo can have a big feud afterward, and Jey can get a big win over Solo with something that Roman does to cost Solo the match, which builds up the split between Solo and Roman, right? And then you've got the direction there and leading into whatever you're doing for WrestleMania [40]." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Meltzer explained that WWE is following a predictable booking pattern with the Samoans as it knows how effective the angle is on TV. Fans should not expect major swerves like a title change as the company still has programs to explore between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jey Uso.

What happened during the "Trial of Roman Reigns" on SmackDown?

All eyes were on the blue brand this week as most fans wished to see the aftermath of The Usos' victory over Reigns and Solo.

Jimmy and Jey Uso intended to put Roman Reigns in the hot seat as a special "Tribal Court" segment was booked on SmackDown.

It initially felt like Reigns seemed remorseful about how he'd treated his cousins, but it was all a red herring. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion stunned Jey Uso with a low blow before Solo Sikoa brutalized Jimmy Uso at ringside.

Jey Uso had the last laugh in the show's closing moments by punishing Sikoa with multiple chair shots. Before SmackDown went off the air, Main Event Jey also challenged Reigns to a one-on-one match, and while it has not been officially confirmed, the showdown will ideally happen at SummerSlam.

