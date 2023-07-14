"He whipped that a**" - Veteran liked Jey Uso mercilessly beating down 30-year-old star on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was impressed with Jey Uso's beatdown of Solo Sikoa in the closing moments of the latest episode of SmackDown.

Jey was understandably furious after Sikoa and Roman Reigns had brutalized his brother, Jimmy Uso, so badly that he had to be stretchered out of the arena. In the closing moments of the show, Jey came out with a chair and took out both Reigns and Solo Sikoa, forcing them to escape through the entrance ramp. While The Tribal Chief took one chair shot from Jey, Sikoa ate several of them.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Jey Uso for the intensity he displayed during the attack. Mantell noted that he could clearly hear the chair shots and added that he enjoyed seeing the merciless beatdown.

"He [Jey Uso] whipped that a**. I'm watching it, and I'm like, 'Damn.' It looked good, and you could hear it. He beat him up pretty good, I enjoyed that," said Dutch Mantell. [13:23 - 12:38]

Jey Uso may not walk out of SummerSlam with the win

After beating down Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam 2023. Though Reigns hasn't accepted it yet, it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before the match is confirmed.

However, those expecting Jey to pin The Tribal Chief again, this time for the gold, would be disappointed with recent reports. As per the rumor mill, it has been planned that Jey will fall short at SummerSlam and then commence a feud with Solo Sikoa.

Regardless of who wins, Roman Reigns and Jey are sure to put up an emotionally-rich affair, which will have the fans at a fever pitch.

