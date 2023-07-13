John Cena could compete against former rival at WrestleMania: London, suggests legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has spoken about the possibility of John Cena taking on Baron Corbin at the rumored WrestleMania event in London.

Since its first iteration in 1985, WrestleMania has only occurred in the USA. However, at the recent Money in the Bank 2023, Cena appeared unannounced and hinted at 'Mania coming to London soon. As expected, the news spread like wildfire, though the event is unlikely to materialize before 2026.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter suggested that apart from hosting Mania in London, Cena could get into the ring.

He also named Baron Corbin as John Cena's potential opponent, saying the latter winning quickly could send fans home happy.

"Or a quick thing in the ring with Baron Corbin or something, where he puts him up in his finisher, drops him, does the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Everybody's happy," said Bill Apter. [3:46 - 3:55]

Check out the full video below:

Seth Rollins is also excited about John Cena's WrestleMania London tease

John Cena teasing a WrestleMania in London got the fans talking. Now, even Seth Rollins discussed the same, further fueling rumors of it becoming a reality soon.

On the Out of Character podcast, the World Heavyweight Champion was excited to see WrestleMania or any other stadium show in London.

"Yeah absolutely. I love doing WrestleMania in different cities." Rollins continued, "I love doing them in different cities and different markets. Obviously, the logistics of getting WrestleMania to London are a little bit different than being stateside. But this is the biggest professional wrestling company on the planet. If anybody can do it, we can. So I would love to be able to bring a WrestleMania or a huge stadium show to London, the Greater London area. Obviously, we did the UK with Clash at the Castle in Cardiff but it would be absolutely special to do it in London."

Fraser Porter @TheFraserPorter The crowds in the UK are insane, WrestleMania in London is going to be an all-timer! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The crowds in the UK are insane, WrestleMania in London is going to be an all-timer! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XQSDBFDFhD

Considering how hot the London crowd was at Money in the Bank 2023, it's safe to say the atmosphere at WrestleMania would be even more electric.

Are you excited about a possible WrestleMania in London? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes