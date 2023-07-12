"If anybody can do it, we can" - Popular WWE star reacts to John Cena's announcement of having WrestleMania in London

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins would love to be part of WrestleMania in London, as pitched by John Cena.

At Money in the Bank, Cena made a surprise return to greet the London crowd. During the promo segment, the 16-time champ floated the idea of hosting a WrestleMania in London. He questioned why it took the company over 20 years to bring a premium live event to the city and the people in the UK deserved better.

On the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin this week, Rollins claimed that he enjoyed the idea of WrestleMania in different cities. He did acknowledge that having the Show of Shows emanate from London would need better logistics and planning. He mentioned that WWE is the biggest professional wrestling company in the world, and they definitely had the capabilities to execute the idea.

"Yeah absolutely. I love doing WrestleMania in different cities." Rollins continued, "I love doing them in different cities and different markets. Obviously, the logistics of getting WrestleMania to London are a little bit different than being stateside. But this is the biggest professional wrestling company on the planet. If anybody can do it, we can. So I would love to be able to bring a WrestleMania or a huge stadium show to London, the Greater London area. Obviously, we did the UK with Clash at the Castle in Cardiff but it would be absolutely special to do it in London." [12:10 - 13:06]

John Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Grayson Waller

At Money in the Bank, while John Cena was hyping the crowd for WrestleMania in London, Grayson Waller decided to intervene and steal the spotlight.

He claimed that WWE was better off organizing The Show of Shows in Australia, where the spotlight would be on him. He even promised to have Cena on the Grayson Waller Effect at WrestleMania Australia to redeem his career after a loss to Austin Theory earlier this year.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



LFG, the U.K. fans DESERVE it.



#MITB John Cena says that he is in London to help bring WrestleMania to the U.K.LFG, the U.K. fans DESERVE it. John Cena says that he is in London to help bring WrestleMania to the U.K.LFG, the U.K. fans DESERVE it. 👏 #MITB https://t.co/U8gdgFFGUc

Cena did not take too kindly to the disrespect and planted the Aussie superstar with an Attitude Adjustment.

Do you think John Cena's announcement will lead to WWE actually moving Mania to London? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Out of Character and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes