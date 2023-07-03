Update on WWE WrestleMania taking place in UK after John Cena teased it - Reports

After a disappointing loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, the bulletproof WWE Superstar John Cena returned in front of a packed London crowd at Money in the Bank. He was unanimously supported by the fans, although nobody had a clue why he was back.

John Cena proceeded to cut a promo in which he hinted that WWE was intending to bring a future edition of WrestleMania to the UK. However, WWE CCO Triple H clarified that no plans were set in stone during the post-show press conference.

Fightful Select (subscription required) has shed some light on the story. WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to take place in Philadelphia, while the company has almost finalized the location for WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

Considering the next two years are likely locked for cities in the United States, only 2026 seems like a legit possibility as of this writing. Unless, of course, WWE makes some drastic changes to its current plans.

A survey was conducted near Media Day this week asking about which city in the UK would be the right choice for a Royal Rumble or SummerSlam event in the future. The cities listed were London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow. WrestleMania, however, was not mentioned in the survey.

Cody Rhodes on WWE returning to the UK for WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. In the post-show press conference, The American Nightmare commented on John Cena teasing WrestleMania in London. The 38-year-old agrees with The Franchise Player's sentiment of the country being a deserving one to host The Show of Shows:

"I mean John (Cena) is dead on in a sense that, name a place that deserves it more. Listen, there are so many potential markets. I still sometimes try to put on my business hat and you look at all these different places back in the day, not saying things might have been fabricated, but back in the day you'd hear about people making bids on shows and I don't know if there were any bids on shows. Whereas today, it is really happening," said Cody Rhodes.

He also added:

"This thing is mainstream, it is doing so well. So London for WrestleMania would be amazing. It really, really, really would, and it would be a very special thing. There are a lot of good places, but that would be special. I don't know if John (Cena) knew something I didn't know though, right? I thought he was about to say it is happening," he added.

Cody Rhodes later detailed the advice John Cena gave him regarding being a champion even without holding a world title.

