Cody Rhodes claims WrestleMania in London would be "special"; reveals advice he received from returning WWE star

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match today at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was ringside for the match, but The American Nightmare was able to overcome the odds and pick up the victory. John Cena also made an appearance during the premium live event and hinted that WrestleMania might be coming to London in the future.

Speaking at the post-Money in the Bank 2023 press conference, Cody Rhodes noted that sounded like a great idea and said he couldn't think of a better place to host WWE's biggest event of the year.

"I mean John (Cena) is dead on in a sense that name a place that deserves it more. Listen, there are so many potential markets. I still sometimes try to put on my business hat and you look at all these different places back in the day, not saying things might have been fabricated, but back in the day you'd hear about people making bids on shows and I don't know if there were any bids on shows. Whereas today, it is really happening," said Cody Rhodes.

He added that wrestling is doing so well now, and a WrestleMania in London would be very special.

"This thing is mainstream, it is doing so well. So London for WrestleMania would be amazing. It really, really, really, would and it would be a very special thing. There are a lot of good places, but that would be special. I don't know if John (Cena) knew something I didn't know though, right? I thought he was about to say it is happening," he added.

Cody Rhodes on his regaining his momentum since WWE WrestleMania 39, advice from John Cena

Cody Rhodes was unable to finish his story at WrestleMania 39 and fell short in his match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since the heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare has been able to rebound nicely and is still beloved by the WWE Universe. During the press conference following Money in the Bank, Cody Rhodes shared some advice he received from John Cena on being at the top of the card without being champion.

"John Cena told me 'You could be the champ without wearing the title but you have to be honest with yourself'. Look at the numbers everywhere you go. Look at the numbers on everything you put out. And if they are telling you that it is cruising it and it is going because there is a difference between soup du jour and my gosh, equity in someone that we've gotten behind, has earned your trust, all of that. If those numbers support that, then you are on the right path, and I have been blessed that has been the case," said Cody Rhodes.

While Cody Rhodes was unable to finish his story and win the title at WrestleMania 39, he is still one of the most popular stars in the company. It will be interesting to see when Rhodes will get another opportunity at a major title in WWE.

Did you enjoy WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes