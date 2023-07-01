46-year-old legend set for return at Money in the Bank 2023? Possible hint for huge show in London

Money in the Bank 2023 is set to air live from the O2 Arena in London, and WWE Legend John Cena was recently spotted in the city.

Two years ago, the 16-time world champion made a massive surprise return at Money in the Bank 2021 in the show's final moments to confront Roman Reigns. The latter only had the Universal Championship, which he successfully defended against Edge in the main event.

However, Reigns didn't have long to celebrate as John Cena's music sent the arena into a frenzy. He walked to the ring and had a staredown with Reigns before greeting the Tribal Chief with his signature "You Can't See Me" gesture. Cena eventually challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but the latter retained.

WWE recently shared a video of John Cena's return at Money in the Bank from 2021, generating curiosity over history potentially preparing itself this year. You can watch the full video below:

John Cena was spotted in London, instantly generating interest in the legend's possible return at the upcoming premium live event. However, it must be noted that the Leader of the Cenation is in the city for non-WWE commitments.

The Peacemaker star is in London for a movie project titled "Head of States." He is working on the project with Suicide Squad co-star Idris Elba and Indian megastar Priyanka Chopra.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ John Cena was spotted in London, filming a movie with Idris Elba & Priyanka Chopra. Do you think we'll see The Cenation Leader make an appearance at #MITB John Cena was spotted in London, filming a movie with Idris Elba & Priyanka Chopra. Do you think we'll see The Cenation Leader make an appearance at #MITB? 👀 https://t.co/axwVnLq1ul

Fans anticipate his next appearance on WWE television, hoping he will briefly appear at MITB. However, as of this writing, no recent backstage reports have indicated plans for John Cena's return at the event.

Which WWE Superstars could return at Money in the Bank 2023?

This weekend, the star-student premium live event is expected to feature several big returns. One of the most highly-anticipated surprises of the night could see Brock Lesnar appear at MITB to attack Cody Rhodes and make his presence known after nearly a month-long absence.

Former world champion Drew McIntyre has also been away from WWE television since losing in the Intercontinental Championship bout at WrestleMania. His contract with the company is reportedly coming to an end, and both parties are yet to reach an agreement over renewal. However, there is a belief that the creative team will not omit McIntyre from a show in the UK.

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, out due to health concerns, are also expected to return at Money in the Bank if they are cleared for an in-ring return.

