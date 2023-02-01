"I gotta finish the story" - Cody Rhodes details real reason why he wants to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes has explained why he wants to dethrone Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39.

Speaking in a recent interview on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Rhodes recalled a story involving his late father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

The American Nightmare further stated that it's his quest to win the WWE Championship and that he would love to do so by winning the title currently held by The Tribal Chief.

"I gotta finish the story. For those who don't know, 1978, my dad won the WWE title, but it was by over the top rope or disqualification is how he won the match. He put the belt on, big pantomime, the crowd's excited, but then they took it away. So you won the match but the champion got to keep the title, that's mentioned on RAW, so it's a real story. I had that picture and that was my first dream ever, like, I'm gonna get it to him. I have the belt too, the original one. I showed it to Vince when we had our first meeting but as much as that belt is special, what's Roman has is it." [1:12:54-1:13:31]

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes is more of a heel than a babyface

Vince Russo has provided his take on WWE star Cody Rhodes, claiming that he tends to be more of a heel than a babyface.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained his reasoning for the same. He said:

"Cody Rhodes is a heel, Cody Rhodes, bro, is not a babyface and I will explain to you, why. Chris can tell you better than anybody. Dusty Rhodes was the son of a plumber, he was of the people. Bro, when Cody Rhodes goes out there wearing an expensive suit and he is talking over the heads of a lot of people, that is not common man, bro. Bro, let me break it down to you in simple terms. I don't think Steve Austin talked over anybody's head, I think Steve Austin told you exactly what he felt, exactly what he was gonna do, he didn't use big words, he wasn't over dramatic."

Rhodes' match with Roman Reigns has been confirmed for WrestleMania 39. The two men will collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

