"I don't think Steve Austin talked over anybody's head" - Wrestling veteran says Cody Rhodes is more of a heel than babyface (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is fresh on the back of a historic Royal Rumble win. He is set to challenge the biggest WWE star and heel in the company, Roman Reigns.

Naturally, you would expect Rhodes to be the babyface in this situation, but Vince Russo thinks otherwise. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he explained his reason for the same.

Russo briefly compared Rhodes to his late father, Dusty Rhodes, stating that The American Nightmare isn't a man of the people. He also drew a comparison between Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is arguably the biggest babyface in WWE history.

"Cody Rhodes is a heel, Cody Rhodes, bro, is not a babyface and I will explain to you, why. Chris can tell you better than anybody. Dusty Rhodes was the son of a plumber, he was of the people. Bro, when Cody Rhodes goes out there wearing an expensive suit and he is talking over the heads of a lot of people, that is not common man, bro. Bro, let me break it down to you in simple terms. I don't think Steve Austin talked over anybody's head, I think Steve Austin told you exactly what he felt, exactly what he was gonna do, he didn't use big words, he wasn't over dramatic," said Vince Russo. [4:36-5:35]

Booker T commented on Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win

WWE legend Booker T recently commented on Cody's historic Royal Rumble win and gave his thoughts on the former AEW star's journey.

Speaking Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained why he thinks that Rhodes' current story is "bigwrestling."estling". Booker T said:

"I've been saying Cody is the guy. That journey's gotta be completed in order to really sell this thing properly. You know, so many people love Dusty Rhodes. And I'm gonna tell you right now, just think about this for one second. If Dusty Rhodes' music would've played, and he walked out through that curtain just one more time. Can you imagine the pop in San Antonio? God man. That's why I said this thing is bigger than wrestling man. This is a story that's being built that we gotta be able to cash in on man because Dusty's legacy and Dusty's dream is still alive and running wild through Cody Rhodes and I'm loving every bit of it,"

Rhodes will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The match was confirmed on this week's RAW after The American Nightmare sent a message to Roman Reigns.

