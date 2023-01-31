"This thing is bigger than wrestling" – WWE Legend on Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble win

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed Cody Rhodes' 2023 Men's Royal Rumble win.

After nearly seven months of absence, Rhodes returned to in-ring action last Saturday at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at number 30 and went on to win the bout after eliminating Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Rhodes' Royal Rumble win, stating that The American Nightmare's current storyline is "bigger than wrestling."

"I've been saying Cody is the guy. That journey's gotta be completed in order to really sell this thing properly. You know, so many people love Dusty Rhodes. And I'm gonna tell you right now, just think about this for one second. If Dusty Rhodes' music would've played, and he walked out through that curtain just one more time. Can you imagine the pop in San Antonio? God man. That's why I said this thing is bigger than wrestling man. This is a story that's being built that we gotta be able to cash in on man because Dusty's legacy and Dusty's dream is still alive and running wild through Cody Rhodes and I'm loving every bit of it," he said. [41:44 - 42:31]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T competed in this year's Royal Rumble match

Last Saturday, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T returned to the ring to compete in his first Royal Rumble match since 2012. He entered the bout at number 21 and lasted just 42 seconds before getting eliminated by GUNTHER.

On the same episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time world champion disclosed that he received his invitation to the Royal Rumble match just 10 minutes before the bout.

"I was sitting at the table at the Kickoff show and I got a text message and it was the invite telling me, 'Book, you're in the Rumble'... So something told me, bring your gear, alright?... The text message came through and I said, 'Okay, here we go.' Just like when I won the World Title, my first World Title. I had about ten minutes to warm up. So that's what happened. I wasn't warmed up, I went out to the ring cold. I didn't have that gloss, I didn't have the shine on me," he said. [H/T PostWrestling]

