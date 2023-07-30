Roman Reigns' babyface turn is guaranteed to happen but one problem is delaying it, according to WWE veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes Roman Reigns will turn babyface before his current WWE run ends.

Reigns debuted on the main roster as a heel character alongside The Shield. However, he later turned babyface after Seth Rollins turned on the group. Despite this, The Tribal Chief continued to receive negative reactions from fans. In 2020, he returned after months of absence as a heel character, adopting his current persona.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has had a historic run since 2020. He has one of the longest world title reigns in history, exceeding 1000 days. Despite his unbelievable success as a heel, many believe Reigns would eventually turn babyface again.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the WWE veteran addressed the possibility of seeing Reigns ditch his heel gimmick to return as a babyface. He pointed out that he believes it is guaranteed to happen. However, the only problem that could delay the turn is finding another top heel at the level of The Tribal Chief, especially since Solo Sikoa may not be ready to assume the role.

"So, it's, you know, it's gonna happen. It has to happen. But they don't need to just say, 'oh, we wanna turn him babyface now, who can we put him with?' That doesn't need to happen. It needs to be obvious to everybody here's the f**king guy. [But John Cena never turned heel after he returned babyface, is Reigns so good as a heel that you shouldn't turn him babyface again?] Well, no. Cena never turned heel because the merchandize sales and the Make-A-Wish," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"Going the opposite, no, Roman Reigns because he is such a good heel will eventually, and whether it's the, I would assume it would be the riding off into the Twilight of his career. I'm not saying wait till he's 60. Who knows how much longer he's gonna do this? But it would be for a last run of a year or two. And he already makes sporadic appearances. So, they wouldn't be beating it to death. But it probably it needs to happen because when you get so good at being bad, the people like it. Roddy Piper, Steve Austin, Jerry Lawler, through territories in history. It's gonna happen." [2:46 - 4:00]

Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

After Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, Jey Uso sided with his twin brother in the Bloodline civil war. The Usos later defeated The Tribal Chief and their younger brother Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Money in the Bank. Reigns got pinned for the first time in nearly three years by Jey.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will now defend his title and Tribal Chief status in a Tribal combat match against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

