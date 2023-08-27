Ex-WWE Champion wants world title match for the first time in 6 years against Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal would like to have a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship.

The Modern Day Maharaja initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2010. Although he was released in 2014, the 37-year-old returned in 2016. The following year, he had a 170-day WWE Championship run. After losing the title to AJ Styles, Mahal attempted to recapture it several times. However, he failed. His last televised world title match came in December 2017, when he lost to Styles at Clash of Champions.

During a recent interview with CNN News 18, Mahal disclosed his desire to win another world title. He stated he would like to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, he claimed that if he did not win a world championship again, he would help another Indian superstar secure gold.

[What does the future hold for Jinder Mahal?] Yeah, that's an interesting question. In the future, yeah, I would, of course, love to become champion again, whether that's Seth Rollins' championship (...) or, you know, Roman Reigns has a lock on the Undisputed WWE [Universal] Championship. That would be incredible to face Roman Reigns. But definitely, The Maharaja is not done. The Maharaja is just waiting."

The Modern Day Maharaja added:

"Not waiting, but at the same time, I have other goals right now, and other [sic] focus, and that's to help all the Indian WWE Superstars achieve new heights. And whether it's not me, you know, I'll be helping guide someone else to become World Heavyweight Champion or WWE Champion in the future. So, definitely, the future is bright. If it's not myself, it'll be another one of our Indian WWE Superstars." [9:05 - 9:59]

WWE legend praises Jinder Mahal's work as a manager

Jinder Mahal has recently transitioned from an in-ring competitor to a manager, leading the new Indian tag team, Indus Sher. He will now be in their corner as they challenge the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the title at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle in India.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long praised The Modern Day Maharaja for his work as a manager.

"Well, maybe what he had wasn't working, you know what I mean? I thought he was a great heel, and I think what he's doing now, you know, with those two guys [Indus Sher] he's managing now, I think he's doing a hell of a job. I really like them." [8:20 - 8:55]

