Rhea Ripley and three other top WWE stars confirmed for India's Superstar Spectacle event

Dominik Mysterio recently confirmed The Judgment Day's appearance at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India.

The Stamford-based company is set to hold the Superstar Spectacle event in India on September 8. 16-time world champion John Cena recently confirmed his presence at the awaited show. The Leader of the Cenation even announced that he would be wrestling for the first time in India.

During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio also seemingly confirmed that he and his Judgment Day teammates (Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor) will be at the Superstar Spectacle. The Women's World Champion was the only Judgment Day member featured on the event's cover released by the Stamford-based company.

"I think you guys can expect a whole bunch of craziness coming up because we have, like I said, The Judgment Day's on the new Payback pay-per-view coming in September 2nd in Pittsburgh. And then right after that, we're going to India. And then after that, we're going to Germany as well. So, we're just gonna be all over the place," he said. [55:04 - 55:23]

Could Solo Sikoa join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

During his interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik discussed the possibility of seeing The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa jump ship to join The Judgment Day.

The WWE NXT North American Champion pointed out that he does not believe it is possible due to Sikoa having beef with Ripley, referring to The Judgment Day's confrontation with The Bloodline on RAW a few months ago.

"Solo is gonna join The Judgment Day? I don't know. Him and Rhea got some beef from last time because Solo got in my face and Mami did not like that," he said. [37:22 - 37:31]

