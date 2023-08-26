WWE legend to return after 4 years to stand up to Roman Reigns amid The Bloodline civil war is a possibility, says Chris Van Vliet 

TV host & podcaster Chris Van Vliet believes The Rock could return to WWE to square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Great One defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds in his last WWE match seven years ago. In 2019, he appeared on SmackDown to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Blue Brand.

Before WrestleMania 39, rumors suggested The Rock could return to in-ring competition to square off against Roman Reigns in Hollywood. However, it did not happen as The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes.

Speaking to The Mark Hoke Show, Chris Van Vliet disclosed that he believes The Rock versus Roman Reigns could happen at WrestleMania 40.

"I'm really curious how does The Rock find his way back into this [The Bloodline storyline]. Is it The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? I don't know if that's for a championship or not but that certainly could feel like it's possible as we sit here right now," he said. [From 01:51 to 02:04]

Is WWE waiting for The Rock to dethrone Roman Reigns?

Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. His twin brother, Jey, later sided with him. The former Right Hand Man challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status at SummerSlam. However, he lost the bout after surprisingly getting betrayed by Jimmy.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan claimed it was not the right decision to have Jey lose to Reigns unless the company is waiting for The Rock's return.

"If you're waiting for The Rock or you know that he's coming, then this was a good move [Reigns retaining]. If not, they should have put Jey over. You know, they had a chance with Sami [Zayn]. Sami is not as hot as he used to be. Still hot. And Jey is not gonna be as hot as he used to be. You had a chance here to pull the trigger, but they haven't. So, maybe Rock..."

