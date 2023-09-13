The superstar who will dethrone Roman Reigns is not currently under WWE contract, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes none of the current WWE Superstars will dethrone Roman Reigns.

Reigns captured the Universal Title in August 2020. He later unified it with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief has recently surpassed 1100 days as world champion. Over the past three years, the 38-year-old overcame several challengers, including Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar.

During the latest episode of his The Brand podcast, Russo was asked about the superstar he believes would dethrone Reigns. The former WWE writer stated that he does not see any current superstar capturing The Tribal Chief's title.

"How would I book Roman Reigns dropping the title? Bro, I'll be honest with you. Whoever Roman Reigns is dropping the title to, they are not employed by the WWE at this moment. They are not there. You know, my theory is you keep the belt on the guy that is the most over. Roman Reigns is the most over and there is nobody close. So, therefore, you're asking me who he should drop the title to? He's not there," he said. [6:56 - 7:31]

When will Roman Reigns return to WWE TV?

Roman Reigns last competed in August when he defeated his cousin Jey Uso in an Undisputed Championship match at SummerSlam. On the following episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief was speared by his former Right Hand Man. The 38-year-old has since been absent from TV.

A source recently told Xero News that Reigns is expected to return to television shortly after Fastlane. The Premium Live Event will take place on October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

