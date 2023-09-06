Roman Reigns' expected WWE return date revealed - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will reportedly return to TV very soon.

Reigns last competed in August when he defeated his cousin and former Bloodline member, Jey Uso, in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief status at SummerSlam 2023. On the following episode of SmackDown, the 38-year-old was taken out by Jey. He has since been absent from TV.

After inquiring about The Tribal Chief's comeback date, a source told Xero News that Reigns is expected to return to TV shortly after Fastlane. The premium live event is scheduled for October 7, 2023. No matches have yet been announced for the show. However, Reigns is not featured in the event's promotional material.

Seth Rollins addressed the "one thing that doesn't get talked about" involving Roman Reigns. Check out the details here.

Who can dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns recently surpassed 1,000 days as world champion. Over the past three years, he has defeated several top challengers, including Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

While fans continue to speculate on who will be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief, one suggested on an episode of Keepin' It 100 that LA Knight could win the 2024 Royal Rumble match before defeating Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno disagreed.

"I don't know. (...) You know, the fans are kind of when a babyface is getting over, the fans are kind of trying to let you know, 'Hey, keep pushing this guy higher,' you know because they cheer louder each time he comes out. You've literally seen that with LA Knight. We've seen that with Cody Rhodes. But is his pop as big as Cody's right now? And I would say no, right? So, Cody, to me, is still the guy right now because his pops are ridiculous. I still can't figure that out. It's like, why is he gets these unbelievable monster pops, you know? But LA Knight is getting there."

A top WWE executive expressed his desire to slap Roman Reigns. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena