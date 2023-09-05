Will unexpected WWE star win the 2024 Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Wrestling veteran comments

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently addressed whether LA Knight could dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief has been dominating the Stamford-based company for nearly three years. Earlier this year, he surpassed 1000 days as world champion. Over the past few months, he defended his title against several top superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, LA Knight has been one of the fast-rising stars on the main roster. The Megastar's popularity has significantly grown over the past few months. He currently receives unbelievable pops wherever he performs.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked whether Knight could win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and then dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Disco Inferno answered, pointing out that he believes Rhodes is still the one who would defeat The Tribal Chief for the title.

"I don't know. (...) You know, the fans are kind of when a babyface is getting over, the fans are kind of trying to let you know, 'hey, keep pushing this guy higher,' you know, because they cheer louder each time he comes out. You've literally seen that with LA Knight. We've seen that with Cody Rhodes. But, is his pop as big as Cody's right now? And I would say no, right. So, Cody, to me, is still the guy right now because his pops are ridiculous. I still can't figure that out. It's like, why is he gets these unbelievable monster pops, you know. But LA Knight is getting there," he said. [1:23 - 1:58]

LA Knight wants to win championships in WWE

While competing in other promotions, LA Knight held several titles, including the IMPACT World Championship. However, he has not held any titles in WWE except the Million Dollar Championship during his NXT stint.

Speaking to Interstate 70 Sports Media, The Megastar expressed his desire to win gold on the main roster.

"It's necessary for me. People might have different philosophies of whether it's necessary for you to be popular. No, maybe it's not necessary to be popular but for me, to be where I want to be and do what I want to do, I think it's very necessary because you can't be in those conversations as far as who's the best now or maybe even possibly all time unless you've held those titles. So, is it necessary from a popularity standpoint? Maybe not, but is it necessary for me and what I want to accomplish? Yeah," he said. (H/T Fightful)

