LA Knight breaks silence after WWE Payback win; sends threatening message to John Cena

LA Knight recently commented on his victory over The Miz last night at WWE Payback.

After feuding for several weeks, LA Knight squared off against The Miz at Payback. Ahead of the bout, John Cena announced that he would be the special guest referee. During the match, both competitors confronted The Cenation Leader. The A-Lister almost defeated The Megastar after the latter got distracted by Cena. Nevertheless, Knight picked up the victory after delivering a BFT to his opponent.

Before heading backstage, Cena stood face-to-face with an angry Knight and offered to shake his hand. Despite telling the 16-time world champion that he almost cost him the match, The Megastar shook his hand.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton on The Bump, Knight addressed his victory over The Miz. He also seemingly sent a threatening message to Cena.

"[We've heard The Miz before refer to you as a flash in the pan. So, what are you gonna say now that you kinda embarrassed him out there?] I'm pretty sure I just flashed his pans, as far as I know. So, let me talk to ya. The guy out here runs his mouth, well, for the better part of the last month or so. And what did he do? He got dropped on his head again because that's how it goes down. Now John Cena, look, neither of us was planning for that. And I'm sure Miz is gonna go and cry and complain about that like he was doing at the very beginning."

The Megastar added:

"Here's the thing, man, John Cena or not, the outcome would've been exactly the da*n same. So, here is the thing, man. Miz, you really came close. As a matter of fact, John Cena almost cost me. I got all the respect in the world for everything John Cena's done, but anybody who gets in my way and almost takes dinner off my table, brother, we got something to talk about. But here's the thing. He did end up counting the three at the end, didn't he? So, yeah, I shook his hand. We're ain't best friends or anything." [32:18 - 33:06]

John Cena recently returned to WWE

After his brief appearance at Money in the Bank 2023, John Cena returned to the Stamford-based company last Friday on SmackDown. In a backstage interview during the show, he claimed that he was ready to compete. The Cenation Leader is scheduled to wrestle at WWE's upcoming Superstar Spectacle event in India.

At Payback, Cena seemingly teased a feud with LA Knight. Judging by the crowd's reaction during the match, fans apparently would like to see the 16-time world champion go head-to-head with The Megastar.

