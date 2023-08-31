Popular WWE star teases going after Roman Reigns' title after Payback

LA Knight recently expressed his intention to win a major championship soon and teased going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been holding the Universal Championship for over 1000 days. Meanwhile, he recently surpassed 500 days as the WWE Champion. Over the past three years, Reigns has overcome several challengers, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes.

During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Talk STL, LA Knight spoke about his desire to add a new title to his championship collection soon. He teased going after Gunther's Intercontinental Title, Rey Mysterio's United States Championship, Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, or Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

"You know, the important thing is I'm looking to add to the wall. And whether that's Intercontinental or U.S Title or, you know, Universal or World Heavyweight Championship, whatever it is, it needs to be up there soon," he said. [1:22 - 1:33]

The Megastar then seemingly addressed the possibility of dethroning Roman Reigns, the only one who has been a champion for several years.

"[Right now in WWE, there are some really lengthy title runs. What does that mean to kind of get your name in the mix and maybe knock them off that?] Well, it means, it kinda puts a whole different connotation on everything because, I mean, it's one thing to kinda take a title off a guy who's been holding it for a month or so, but when you can be the one to come in and end a long long years-long streak, that bumps you up a couple points. Now, will I be the guy to do that? I don't know but I sure would like to be. And that's kind of the direction that I'm aiming for. Whether anybody else wants me to be there or whatnot, whatever, but that's where I'm looking for. That's where I wanna go. And time will tell." [2:07 - 2:42]

LA Knight will face The Miz at WWE Payback

Over the past few weeks, LA Knight has been feuding with The Miz on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. The two superstars will now square off at Payback this Saturday.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed The Miz is not the "strong antagonist" LA Knight needs to become a bigger star.

"So, I'm watching his face-to-face with The Miz and something is just missing for me... Bro, he [Knight] needs a strong antagonist. (...) The Miz is not that strong antagonist. And bro, I don't really know who that strong antagonist is on that roster because they really haven't built any strong heels. But I think that's what's missing, bro, somebody that's a heel, that's got heat, that's got a little bit of authority, that the people hate, that he can go up face to face. I think that's what's missing. I don't think that's anything he's doing," he said.

