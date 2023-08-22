LA Knight breaks character to send bold & honest message to WWE regarding his booking ahead of major event

LA Knight believes WWE has to book him on the WrestleMania 40 card after missing this year's Show of Shows.

Knight is currently one of the most popular superstars on the main roster. Despite his disappointing debut on SmackDown as Maximum Male Models' leader Max Dupri, the former Million Dollar Champion became a fan favorite after reverting to his former persona, LA Knight. However, the company did not book the 40-year-old on the WrestleMania 39 card this year. The decision was met with a lot of criticism from WWE fans.

During a recent interview with Breakfast Television, Knight broke character while addressing his status for WrestleMania 40. He seemingly sent a message to WWE CCO Triple H and management, stating that he would be surprised if he did not get booked on the next Show of Shows like the previous one.

"[You might have a role in that show, sir.] It's a long way away but we shall see. I would be really surprised and I think a lot of people would be disappointed if I didn't," Knight said. [From 08:07 to 08:29]

A wrestling veteran says WWE could miss their chance with LA Knight

Although LA Knight is among the most popular superstars on the main roster, the 40-year-old is yet to receive the push fans are hoping he would get. The former Million Dollar Champion is currently feuding with The Miz.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently warned WWE they could lose their chance with Knight if they do not push him now.

"I think they have taken too long. And as usual, my example always been sometimes when a guy's hot and you don't strike while the iron's hot, it's hard to get the iron hot again, you know what I'm saying. So, I mean this guy is one of the most over guys in the last few years. You need to take advantage of that. And maybe it is a slow burn but I think they are taking a litte too long," he said on Keepin' It 100.

