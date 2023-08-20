Popular WWE star feels Triple H is probably annoyed with him due to recent events at press conferences

WWE star LA Knight feels Triple H may be annoyed with him due to the overwhelming number of questions about him at press conferences.

Knight is currently the focal point of WWE, and his momentum is increasing with every passing show. The Megastar won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023 and is embroiled in a feud with The Miz. A significant reason for his rise has been the raucous support from the WWE Universe.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Knight mentioned that The Game may be irritated with the number of questions about him during recent WWE press conferences.

He suggested that The Game probably wanted to cover some things at these conferences but was constantly bombarded with questions about The Megastar. Knight felt that it was a good thing that fans were talking about him and recognizing the work he had put in over the past few months.

"After Saudi Arabia, they're chanting it right in his face. In England, it's like a lot of questions were coming up about me. I almost saw his face, he was probably just like, 'Oh my God, more questions about this guy. This is getting out of control.' And I understand that. When you're sitting up there, and you're doing a press conference, and you're trying to get certain things across, all of a sudden, this guy keeps coming up. But that's a sign that is a true testament to the fact that whatever I'm doing, it's resonating, it's working." [4:44 - 5:20]

LA Knight also spoke about some people criticizing his WWE character

During the same conversation, LA Knight cleared the air about his character in WWE. Despite some criticism that he was ripping off Attitude Era stars, the 40-year-old veteran stated that his work was inspired by many of the greats.

"I'm 100% influenced by those guys. I'm influenced by Flair, I'm influenced by Savage, I’m influenced by Jake 'The' Snake. I'm influenced by other entities outside of wrestling, I’m influenced by music, I’m influenced by actors. So, I mean, yeah, all that stuff is in there. At the end of the day, you put that all together, you get the conglomeration, you got yourself, LA Knight."

Knight said he even drew inspiration from characters outside the wrestling business, making his gimmick unique and propelling him to be a fan favorite.

