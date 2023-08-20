"I'm 100% influenced by those guys" - LA Knight fires back at critics over accusations of using past gimmicks

WWE star LA Knight has addressed claims that he has been ripping off some old acts.

The Megastar has gained significant momentum over the past few months. However, his meteoric rise has led to some critics pointing out that he is a ripoff of Attitude Era legends such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. This hasn't halted Knight's red hot run as he is poised to break out as the next big star in WWE.

During an exclusive interview with Inside The Ropes, The Megastar mentioned that his character work was inspired by greats like Ric Flair, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Knight also claimed that he drew inspiration from media outside of pro wrestling and combined it all together.

"I'm 100% influenced by those guys. I'm influenced by Flair, I'm influenced by Savage, I’m influenced by Jake 'The' Snake. I'm influenced by other entities outside of wrestling, I’m influenced by music, I’m influenced by actors. So, I mean, yeah, all that stuff is in there. At the end of the day, you put that all together, you get the conglomeration, you got yourself LA Knight." [10:05 - 10:28]

You can watch the full video here:

LA Knight took a loss against Austin Theory this week

On the latest episode of SmackDown, LA Knight found himself in a singles match with Austin Theory.

Knight's new rival, The Miz also showed up on the blue brand and was on commentary during the matchup. As Knight picked up momentum, his rival got agitated and shot some verbal jabs at the star. The A-Lister once again made his presence felt when he tried to interfere in the bout leading to a distraction.

Expand Tweet

The distraction allowed Theory to roll up LA Knight for the win and become the new number one contender for the United States Championship. The feud between Knight and Miz is getting heated up and it will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand in their next confrontation.

What do you think of Knight's comments on his character? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Inside The Ropes and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here